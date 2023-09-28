Travis Hunter, Henry Blackburn Reunite After Controversial Hit

Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter and Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn were reunited for the first time since a controversial hit in their double-overtime rivalry game earlier this month.

Henry shared a post on his Instagram story of himself shaking hands with Blackburn on Wednesday (September 27). The post was shared less than two weeks Blackburn made an illegal hit that resulted in Hunter suffering a lacerated liver, as well as Blackburn and his family receiving death threats.

Hunter had previously defended Blackburn on a live stream on September 18, two days after the incident took place.

“It’s football at the end of the day,” Hunter said. “Stuff like that is going to happen, so I just stay humble. He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later.

“You’ve just gotta get up and fight again. That’s what I try to do, get up and fight. Good thing the doctors stopped me, because if there was no doctors there, I would have still been out there playing. But I’m thankful for everybody that helped me.”