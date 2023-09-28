Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in each state, "from simple sausage sandwiches on slice bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings."

So which restaurant in Wisconsin has the best breakfast sandwich?

Mad Rooster Cafe

With locations in Milwaukee and Kenosha, Mad Rooster Cafe serves up an amazing lineup breakfast and lunch dishes, but its Monte Cristo was named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Taking French toast to the next level, the Monte Cristo layers ham, bacon, egg, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar between the two pieces of sweet, crisp, caramelized bread. It's served at highly rated family restaurant Mad Rooster Cafe, which has a buzzy atmosphere and attentive service. There are two locations, in Kenosha and Milwaukee."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.