Britney Spears Tells Fans To Not 'Call The Police' After Fake Knives Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 29, 2023
Britney Spears is reaching out to fans again after a video of her dancing with knives prompted the police to visit her home. According to NBC News, authorities performed a wellness check on the singer after she shared the video in which she explained that the knives were fake props in the caption. A source close to Spears told the outlet that she's "fine" and the concern around the video "is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do."
After the wellness check, Spears took to Instagram again with another video of herself dancing with the fake knives and reassured fans: "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police."
She went on to reveal what inspired the use of prop knives. "I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!" she wrote, referring to Shakira's Video Vanguard performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. "Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!"
Britney's first video went up on Tuesday, September 26th. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today," she wrote in the original caption before noticing fans were concerned. "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!!" she added. "Halloween is soon!" ust days before Halloween, Britney will be releasing her long-awaited tell-all memoir The Woman in Me. The book is expected to hit shelves on October 24th.