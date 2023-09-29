Britney Spears Tells Fans To Not 'Call The Police' After Fake Knives Video

Britney Spears is reaching out to fans again after a video of her dancing with knives prompted the police to visit her home. According to NBC News, authorities performed a wellness check on the singer after she shared the video in which she explained that the knives were fake props in the caption. A source close to Spears told the outlet that she's "fine" and the concern around the video "is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do."

After the wellness check, Spears took to Instagram again with another video of herself dancing with the fake knives and reassured fans: "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police."