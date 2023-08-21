How Britney Spears' Divorce Will Affect Her Memoir 'The Woman In Me'

The news of Britney Spears' long-awaited memoir was quickly followed by the news of her divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari. The pop star's major life change has fans wondering if it will affect the October release of her book The Woman In Me. According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge say there won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce. They added that she gave her final sign-off on the book 2 weeks ago which means she couldn't make changes even if she wanted to.

While The Woman In Me won't delve into the end of Spears and Asghari's relationship (it's more about her early life as a child star and her 13-year conservatorship anyway), the drama has apparently helped the book's sales. According to the sources, presales for the book have increased since TMZ broke the news of Britney and Sam's split last week.

This weekend, Spears spoke out about the divorce with an Instagram post. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" Britney wrote. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

Asghari also shared his own statement on Instagram Stories writing, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”