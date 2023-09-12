Shakira Crowd Surfs Before Accepting Video Vanguard Award At 2023 VMAs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2023
For three decades, Shakira has been a force of nature in popular culture and has played an essential role in popularizing Latin music in the US. On Tuesday, September 12th, the Colombian superstar got her flowers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by being awarded the Video Vanguard award, marking the first time the award has been given to a South American artist. Before accepting the award, Shakira reminded everyone why she was chosen and graced the stage at Prudential Center with a stunning, career-spanning performance of her biggest hits.
Shakira's performance started off with an iconic dance sequence, the first of many during her 10-minute performance, as she writhed around in a stunning skin color dress full of sequins to her 2009 hit "She Wolf." Shakira went on to sing more hits including "Te felicito" and her latest hit with fellow 2023 VMA performer Karol G, "TGQ," before being joined by a drumline while she reminded fans that her hips don't lie. The excitement didn't stop there. In fact, it was far from over as Shakira went on to shred on the guitar during her song "Objection (Tango)," slay another dance break while holding two knives before singing "Whenever Wherever," and dousing herself in rain as she gyrated to the iconic "Hips Don't Lie." To bookend the iconic performance, Shakira casually crowd-surfed all the way to another platform in the arena as she sang her record-breaking song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."
Shakira came back out on the VMAs stage to thank MTV and her fans across the globe for the special honor. "Thank you, MTV. Thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old," she said. She went on to thank her collaborators over the years and "my parents and my kids, Mila and Sasha, who are here. Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that mamma can do it all."
In addition to Shakira taking home the Video Vanguard Award, this year's VMAs also celebrated Sean "Diddy" Combs with the Global Icon Award. Other live performances included the night's host Nicki Minaj, as well as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta, Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Måneskin, Stray Kids, Karol G and Peso Pluma, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, and many more.