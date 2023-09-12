For three decades, Shakira has been a force of nature in popular culture and has played an essential role in popularizing Latin music in the US. On Tuesday, September 12th, the Colombian superstar got her flowers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by being awarded the Video Vanguard award, marking the first time the award has been given to a South American artist. Before accepting the award, Shakira reminded everyone why she was chosen and graced the stage at Prudential Center with a stunning, career-spanning performance of her biggest hits.

Shakira's performance started off with an iconic dance sequence, the first of many during her 10-minute performance, as she writhed around in a stunning skin color dress full of sequins to her 2009 hit "She Wolf." Shakira went on to sing more hits including "Te felicito" and her latest hit with fellow 2023 VMA performer Karol G, "TGQ," before being joined by a drumline while she reminded fans that her hips don't lie. The excitement didn't stop there. In fact, it was far from over as Shakira went on to shred on the guitar during her song "Objection (Tango)," slay another dance break while holding two knives before singing "Whenever Wherever," and dousing herself in rain as she gyrated to the iconic "Hips Don't Lie." To bookend the iconic performance, Shakira casually crowd-surfed all the way to another platform in the arena as she sang her record-breaking song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

