Dolly Parton shared several throwback photos with pop megastar and goddaughter Miley Cyrus, remembering when the pair teamed up on screen in the beloved Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. Cyrus starred as the title character, playing a regular teen, Miley Stewart by day and living a double life as superstar Hannah Montana by night (“The Best Of Both Worlds”).

“Reminiscing on my time as Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana ❤️,” Parton wrote in her caption on Instagram on Friday afternoon (September 29). Parton’s photos started with a snapshot from the set with Cyrus wearing a face mask and ended with the duo in a recording studio, with other nostalgic moments in between. Instagram users gushed over the “iconic” throwback photos in the comments.

Hannah Montana premiered in 2006, launching Cyrus’ longstanding career as an actress and singe-songwriter. The beloved sitcom ran until 2011, chronicling “adventures of a teenage pop star who keeps her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise on-stage,” per its IMDb description. The show also starred Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Mitchel Musso and the “Used To Be Young” artist’s real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, among other cast members and unforgettable guest stars. See some of Parton’s memories from the show here: