Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Reportedly Still Living Together Amid Divorce

The update in the couple's divorce comes right after the New York Times best-selling author celebrated his 41st birthday. In honor of his G-Day, the Atlanta legend revealed that 13 of his classic mixtapes are finally available on streaming services for the first time ever.



“It’s a real one’s birthday! ⛄️ I appreciate all the G-Day love and I have a gift for my day ones," Jeezy wrote in an Instagram post. "13 classics available now on all streaming platforms for the first time ever! Today we celebrate!”



Some of the mixtapes he released include I Am the Street Dream! (2006), The Prime Minister (2008), The Last Laugh (2010), 1,000 Grams (2010), The Real Is Back (2011), The Real Is Back 2 (2011), It's Tha World (2012), Boss Yo Life Up Gang (2013), Gangsta Party (2015), Politically Correct (2015), and more.

