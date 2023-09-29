Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Reportedly Still Living Together Amid Divorce
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are working through their divorce, but they're reportedly still living in the same home.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, September 29, the couple have yet to leave the home they shared and got married at despite their ongoing divorce proceedings. A source claims that the rapper and the TV host barely interact with one another, which makes for an extremely awkward living situation. They see each other as they come and go from their house, but that's the extent of their contact. They're laser focused on their one-year-old daughter Monaco, but there's still a lot of "anxiety and tension in the home."
The update in the couple's divorce comes right after the New York Times best-selling author celebrated his 41st birthday. In honor of his G-Day, the Atlanta legend revealed that 13 of his classic mixtapes are finally available on streaming services for the first time ever.
“It’s a real one’s birthday! ⛄️ I appreciate all the G-Day love and I have a gift for my day ones," Jeezy wrote in an Instagram post. "13 classics available now on all streaming platforms for the first time ever! Today we celebrate!”
Some of the mixtapes he released include I Am the Street Dream! (2006), The Prime Minister (2008), The Last Laugh (2010), 1,000 Grams (2010), The Real Is Back (2011), The Real Is Back 2 (2011), It's Tha World (2012), Boss Yo Life Up Gang (2013), Gangsta Party (2015), Politically Correct (2015), and more.