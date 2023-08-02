Big Boy Reflects On The Moment When He Announced The Death Of Tupac Shakur

"I have a few impactful moments but the one that was the most impactful that I get a lot of people still come back to me and say 'I remember that show' was announcing to Los Angeles that Tupac Shakur... that he died."



Big Boy recalled the absence of social media and outlets like TMZ in a time when people didn't instantly know things the second its announced. The veteran radio host rehashed the moments when he arrived at the station and heard the rumors that 'Pac passed away due to the injuries he suffered during a shooting in Las Vegas. After making some calls, he got the confirmation and had to go live with the news.



"I remember getting on the mic and it wasn't a prepared speech," Big Boy explained. "It wasn't like I knew what I was going to say because it took me by surprise but I still had to be the one to turn on that mic and say so. Immediately after I said 2Pac passed, all the phone lines lit up."



Big Boy's reflection comes shorty after Big Boy acted as the host for 'Pac's ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It also amid the revival of 2Pac's murder investigation. Nevada police recently executed a search warrant on the home of Duane "Keefe D" Davis' home and collected numerous items. Keefe D is said to have been in the car when the shooter opened fire on 'Pac in 1996.



If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! Watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.