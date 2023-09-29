Lil Yachty & J. Cole Join Forces On First Collaboration 'The Secret Recipe'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
J. Cole and Lil Yachty stunned the world with their impressive collaboration.
On Thursday night, September 28, Lil Boat dropped the music video for his new single "The Secret Recipe" featuring J. Cole. The video begins with the Atlanta native rapping his verse over the jazzy instrumental, which is produced by Rawbone and Yachty himself, as he sits on a stage in front of drum set. Once he finishes, the camera pans over to Cole who's the only one seated in the audience.
"Cole and Yachty, comin' for they respect, come and pay your debt/Just like a travel pillow, we at your neck for the way you slept," Cole raps.
"This nuance but I see hella influence in the way you dress," he continues. "The way you sound, the way you try to move/You try to stay abreast on all the latest flows and the latest tones from generation next."
This is the first time Yachty and Cole have ever connected on wax. Shortly after the song dropped, Cole took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the record. He acknowledged Yachty's sonic evolution over the past few years and even requested to join him on his podcast.
"Boat going crazy, waking the whole world up this year @lilyachty Lemme do the podcast 🙏🏾🙏🏾" Cole wrote.
Lil Yachty has been on a roll since he kicked off the year with his experimental album Let's Start Here. Since then, the "Poland" rapper has come through with several notable bangers like "Strike (Holster)," "Slide" and his most recent track "Tesla." His latest single comes just a week after Yachty kicked off his "Field Trip Tour" featuring his all-female band.
Watch the video for Lil Yachty and J. Cole's new song below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE