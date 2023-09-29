"This nuance but I see hella influence in the way you dress," he continues. "The way you sound, the way you try to move/You try to stay abreast on all the latest flows and the latest tones from generation next."



This is the first time Yachty and Cole have ever connected on wax. Shortly after the song dropped, Cole took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the record. He acknowledged Yachty's sonic evolution over the past few years and even requested to join him on his podcast.



"Boat going crazy, waking the whole world up this year @lilyachty Lemme do the podcast 🙏🏾🙏🏾" Cole wrote.