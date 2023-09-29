Miley Cyrus has been granted court-ordered protection from a stalker who is reportedly obsessed with her and even showed up at her home days after being released from prison. According to TMZ, the pop star filed a temporary restraining order this week against a 52-year-old man named Alexander Kardalian.

The pop star claims that the man has been flooding her mailbox with disturbing letters since 2018. In them, he requests money and makes sexually explicit comments about her, per legal documents obtained by TMZ. His "obsessive behavior" escalated last summer when Miley says he showed up at her Los Angeles home. He was arrested in December 2022 and was held at San Quentin State Prison until August. Just days after being released, Miley says he showed up again at her front gate. He also sent a letter from prison to let her know he intended to come to her home once he was released.

Luckily, the man was stopped by her security and the police arrived on the scene to tell him he'd be arrested if he returned. Miley has also recently learned that the man was using her address for his health insurance. In the legal docs, Miley says his behavior shows that he is suffering from "severe mental health challenges" and his "dangerous fixation and/or obsession" with her makes her worried for the safety of herself and her family.

The judge granted Miley the temporary restraining order and Kardalian must stay 100 yards away from her, her home, her car, and any venues where she is publicly appearing or performing.