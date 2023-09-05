Miley Cyrus Reveals She Didn't Make Any Money On 'Bangerz' Tour

Miley Cyrus has revealed why she didn't make any money off her 2014 Bangerz Tour. In one of her latest TikToks for the "Used To Be Young" series, the singer revealed that she was the only person who believed in her own creative vision. "The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself," she said. "A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. And so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue."

The Hannah Montana star went on to reveal, "I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent. I said, 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So I paid for it all, to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved." Miley, who worked with creative director Diane Martel for the show, also discussed what inspired her odd ending to the show. "She goes, 'How would you want to end this concert? The show is so big, how do you end it?'" Miley continued. "And I wanted to end it in a Truman Show reference, so I flew out on a giant hot dog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign the way that Jim Carrey does because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life."

Miley's ongoing TikTok series is in honor of her latest single "Used To Be Young," which dropped on August 25th.