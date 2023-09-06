Miley Cyrus Found Out Her House Burnt Down While Filming 'Black Mirror'

Miley Cyrus' "Used To Be Young" TikTok series continues and her latest video dives into her time filming the beloved "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of Black Mirror. In the new video, Miley recalled, "I was filming Black Mirror, and while I was there the Woolsey Fires happened in Malibu and I was in South Africa but it was taking place in Malibu. So, it was just a real trip."

She went on to share how the strange traumatic event affected her. "Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached – that I would be strapped down to a gurney,” Cyrus said. “So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform. I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed.”