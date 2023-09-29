Raiders Star Chandler Jones Arrested Days After Strange Social Media Post

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested days after making serious claims in a strange post shared on his social media accounts.

Jones was charged with two violations of domestic temporary restraining order and taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center late Thursday (September 28) night, but is expected to be released on Friday (September 29), according to the Associated Press' Andrew Groover.

Jones' reported arrest came three days after he claimed he was forced into a mental hospital by the Las Vegas Fire Department and "injected" with an unknown substance last week in a since-deleted post shared on his X account Monday (September 25).

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones revealed in photos of three handwritten notes, which included the caption "First day out but I'm still aligned."

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” he added.