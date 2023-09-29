Donuts come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, from plain donuts glazed with a sweet icing to donut holes offering concentrated bites of flavor to large treats with fun and and unique toppings. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best donuts around the country, compiling a list of the best of the sweet treat in each state that range from classically traditional to uniquely interesting.

According to the site, the best donut in Missouri is chocolate chocolate chocolate donut from Vincent Van Doughnut in St. Louis. This bakery has lots of incredible flavors, but this donut offers triple the chocolate, triple the fun! Vincent Van Doughnut is located at 1072 Tower Grove Avenue in St. Louis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The brilliantly named Vincent Van Doughnut is the place to go for creative, made-from-scratch donuts, and the St. Louis store is open only until its goodies sell out. With donuts this good, that's usually pretty quickly. Experimental flavors come and go, pleasing palates along the way, but a firm favorite is the deliciously decadent Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate: a sour cream donut with a chocolate glaze, chocolate chips, and chocolate ganache."

