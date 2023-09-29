Donuts come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, from plain donuts glazed with a sweet icing to donut holes offering concentrated bites of flavor to large treats with fun and and unique toppings. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best donuts around the country, compiling a list of the best of the sweet treat in each state that range from classically traditional to uniquely interesting.

According to the site, the best donut in Wisconsin is the sour cream old fashioned donut from Greenbush Bakery in Madison, the perfect bite for anyone who enjoys a classic donut shop staple. Greenbush Bakery has two locations around Madison. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Gloriously rustic, old-fashioned donuts are a specialty at Greenbush Bakery, which has two locations in Madison. They add sour cream to the batter, which lends a distinctive flavor and helps to counterbalance the sweetness, while also giving the donuts a beautifully crisp finish. They come in classic sour cream or with blueberry, cherry, chocolate, or apple cinnamon added to the mix and, according to devotees, they're simply the best."

