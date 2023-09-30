Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Details About Kim's ‘Not Kourtney’ Group Chat

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, proved she had allies in her corner, and she wasn't shy about revealing it. She shared a snapshot of a group text from friends Allie Rizzo, Simon Huck, and Phil Riportella on her Instagram Story. The conversation revolved around Kim Kardashian's recent assertion that she had initiated a "Not Kourtney" chat to exclude her sister.

When Rizzo, 35, proposed a "soft launch" for a pro-Kourtney message thread, both Huck, 39, and Riportella, 41, enthusiastically agreed. Huck humorously noted that trolls were accusing him of being in the other chat, and he believed Kim had thrown their entire friend group under the bus.

Rizzo clarified that their text chain mostly involved "meaningless endless chit chat" rather than discussing significant topics.

Kim, 42, had initially disclosed the existence of this anti-Kourtney group chat during the premiere of The Kardashians. She claimed that Kourtney's friends were complaining to them secretly, leading to confusion and the creation of the "Not Kourtney" group.

After the episode aired, Kourtney defended her friends, declaring them to be loyal. This revelation occurred amid the sisters' rekindled feud, which began over Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana-themed wedding and was reignited by their viewing of The Kardashians season 3. The tension between them continued to escalate, with Kourtney accusing Kim of being a narcissist and the cause of her unhappiness.