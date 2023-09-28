Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Have Heated Argument On 'The Kardashians'

The two picked up where season 3 left off and their phone conversation escalated after Kim told Kourtney that she didn't like the aesthetic of her Italian wedding and called it "not that original."

“You’re talking about the bulls—t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney told Kim. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left.” After going back and forth, Kim told Kourtney that her kids have gone to her with "problems that they had" with their mom. That prompted Kourtney to break down into tears and tell her sister: "You’re like adding it into a fight to have a side like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f—king witch and I f—king hate you.”

In a confessional, Kourtney admitted, "I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”