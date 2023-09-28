Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Have Heated Argument On 'The Kardashians'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 28, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian didn't mince words on the premiere of season 4 on Hulu's The Kardashians. During the first episode of the new season, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28th, the sisters had an intense phone call in which they expressed their frustrations with each other.
In season three, one of the main storylines was the feud between Kim and Kourtney which all started when Kourtney accused Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she's expecting a baby boy with, in Portofino, Italy for a job. However, Kim said she "couldn’t have been more mindful” while proceeding with the Dolce & Gabbana collab and even avoided specific looks "out of respect for Kourtney.”
Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm— SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023
The two picked up where season 3 left off and their phone conversation escalated after Kim told Kourtney that she didn't like the aesthetic of her Italian wedding and called it "not that original."
“You’re talking about the bulls—t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney told Kim. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left.” After going back and forth, Kim told Kourtney that her kids have gone to her with "problems that they had" with their mom. That prompted Kourtney to break down into tears and tell her sister: "You’re like adding it into a fight to have a side like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f—king witch and I f—king hate you.”
In a confessional, Kourtney admitted, "I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”