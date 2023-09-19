Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North's Impressive Oil Painting

Kim Kardashian is showing off one of North West's latest impressive paintings. This week, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post her 10-year-old daughter's beautiful oil painting of a sunset on a beach. "North's new painting," Kim captioned the photo before it disappeared from her Story 24 hours later.

However, some fans on social media thought the painting was a little too impressive. This kind of response to North's artwork has happened before and it prompted Kim to defend her daughter back in 2021. After posting a mountain landscape North painted when she was 7 years old, fans suggested that North actually didn't paint it.