Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North's Impressive Oil Painting
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian is showing off one of North West's latest impressive paintings. This week, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post her 10-year-old daughter's beautiful oil painting of a sunset on a beach. "North's new painting," Kim captioned the photo before it disappeared from her Story 24 hours later.
However, some fans on social media thought the painting was a little too impressive. This kind of response to North's artwork has happened before and it prompted Kim to defend her daughter back in 2021. After posting a mountain landscape North painted when she was 7 years old, fans suggested that North actually didn't paint it.
North West’s new painting. Talented like her dad 💜 pic.twitter.com/0oHlWCscll— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 18, 2023
"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" Kim told fans on her Instagram Story at the time per E! News. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete." She went on to call out the "grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this. How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"
Kim went full Mom Mode recently when she noticed her son Saint giving the middle finger to the paparazzi following them after one of his recent basketball games. The SKIMS founder shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West.