Week 6 AP College Football Poll Released

By Jason Hall

October 1, 2023

Georgia v Auburn
Photo: Getty Images

There were few changes to the top 10 rankings in the Associated Press Week 6 college football poll with all of the top 7 teams staying in the same position as the previous week.

Oregon moved up one spot to No. 8 overall following its 42-6 win against Stanford, swapping with USC, who dropped to No. 9 after its 48-41 win against Colorado.

Notre Dame moved back into the top 10 following its 21-14 win against Duke, who dropped two spots to No. 19 overall.

Oregon State and Ole Miss had the biggest jumps of any teams, each moving up four spots to Nos. 15 and 16 overall, respectively. LSU had the biggest fall following its loss to Ole Miss, dropping 10 spots to No. 23 overall.

The full Associated Press Week 6 college football rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 5-0 (-)
  2. Michigan (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
  3. Texas (Big 12)- 5-0 (-)
  4. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
  5. Florida State (ACC)- 4-0 (-)
  6. Penn State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
  7. Washington (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-)
  8. Oregon (Pac-12)- 5-0 (+1)
  9. USC (Pac-12)- 5-0 (-1)
  10. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 5-1 (+1)
  11. Alabama (SEC)- 4-1 (+1)
  12. Oklahoma (Big 12)- 5-0 (+2)
  13. Washington State (Pac-12)- 4-0 (+3)
  14. North Carolina (ACC)- 4-0 (+1)
  15. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 4-1 (+4)
  16. Ole Miss (SEC)- 4-1 (+4)
  17. Miami (FL) (ACC)- 4-0 (+1)
  18. Utah (Pac-12)- 4-1 (-8)
  19. Duke (ACC)- 4-1 (-2)
  20. Kentucky (SEC)- 5-0 (-)
  21. Missouri (SEC)- 5-0 (+2)
  22. Tennessee (SEC)- 4-1 (-1)
  23. LSU (SEC)- 3-2 (-10)
  24. Fresno State (Mountain West)- 5-0 (+1)
  25. Louisville (ACC)- 5-0 (-)
