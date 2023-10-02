Update On Kenny Pickett's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

October 2, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly expected to "be fine" and his knee injury is "not serious," according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who cited team sources.

"Kenny Pickett’s knee injury not serious and he 'will be fine,' per team sources. Not determined if he will miss time," Dulac wrote on his X account Monday (October 2).

Pickett was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's (October 1) 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans due to an apparent knee injury, which caused concern among the Steelers fans. The former University of Pittsburgh standout was reported to have suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain, which could rule him out for 4-6 weeks, though not a potential season-ending injury as initially as initially feared, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

"#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Pickett finished the game with 114 yards and one interception on 15 of 23 passing. Veteran former starter Mitch Trubisky -- who re-signed with the team this past offseason despite being benched in 2022 -- threw for 18 yards on 3 of 5 passing in Pickett's absence.

