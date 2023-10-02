Update On Kenny Pickett's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
October 2, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly expected to "be fine" and his knee injury is "not serious," according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who cited team sources.
"Kenny Pickett’s knee injury not serious and he 'will be fine,' per team sources. Not determined if he will miss time," Dulac wrote on his X account Monday (October 2).
Pickett was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's (October 1) 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans due to an apparent knee injury, which caused concern among the Steelers fans. The former University of Pittsburgh standout was reported to have suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain, which could rule him out for 4-6 weeks, though not a potential season-ending injury as initially as initially feared, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Kenny Pickett’s knee injury not serious and he “will be fine,” per team sources. Not determined if he will miss time.— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 2, 2023
"#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/SlbY7FaIa8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023
Pickett finished the game with 114 yards and one interception on 15 of 23 passing. Veteran former starter Mitch Trubisky -- who re-signed with the team this past offseason despite being benched in 2022 -- threw for 18 yards on 3 of 5 passing in Pickett's absence.