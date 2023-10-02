Update On Kenny Pickett's Injury Status

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly expected to "be fine" and his knee injury is "not serious," according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who cited team sources.

"Kenny Pickett’s knee injury not serious and he 'will be fine,' per team sources. Not determined if he will miss time," Dulac wrote on his X account Monday (October 2).

Pickett was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's (October 1) 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans due to an apparent knee injury, which caused concern among the Steelers fans. The former University of Pittsburgh standout was reported to have suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain, which could rule him out for 4-6 weeks, though not a potential season-ending injury as initially as initially feared, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.