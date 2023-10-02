Video Shows LSU Player Level Ole Miss Fan Who Stormed Field

A video shared online shows an LSU player shove down an Ole Miss fan who stormed the field after the Rebels' 55-49 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday (September 30) night.

The video, which was shot by a front-facing camera, shows a shirtless Ole Miss fan screaming "f**k LSU" before running into defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, who then shoves the fan to the ground.

The fan gets up and appears to make a face at Guillory -- a 6-foot-2, 320-pound player who was being held back by a trainer -- turns the camera and yells "p***y" at the defensive lineman before switching back to the front-facing camera and continuing to run down the field while yelling "let's go baby."

The video was reposted by an apparent Ole Miss fan X account, which biasedly portrayed the fan as the victim and the Guillory as the antagonist in the situation.