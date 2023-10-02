Video Shows LSU Player Level Ole Miss Fan Who Stormed Field
By Jason Hall
October 2, 2023
A video shared online shows an LSU player shove down an Ole Miss fan who stormed the field after the Rebels' 55-49 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday (September 30) night.
The video, which was shot by a front-facing camera, shows a shirtless Ole Miss fan screaming "f**k LSU" before running into defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, who then shoves the fan to the ground.
The fan gets up and appears to make a face at Guillory -- a 6-foot-2, 320-pound player who was being held back by a trainer -- turns the camera and yells "p***y" at the defensive lineman before switching back to the front-facing camera and continuing to run down the field while yelling "let's go baby."
The video was reposted by an apparent Ole Miss fan X account, which biasedly portrayed the fan as the victim and the Guillory as the antagonist in the situation.
LSU player loses cool and assaults a cheerful, harmless Ole Miss fan during the field storming. Brian Kelly has truly lost control of the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jiOosnGrO9— Scottie Simpin (@SadOleMissSimp) October 1, 2023
Ole Miss was fined $100,000 "for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against LSU on September 30" in adherence with new rules adopted by the Southeastern Conference during its annual Spring Meetings earlier this year, the conference announced in a news release shared on Sunday (September 30).
"Ole Miss will incur a fine of $100,000 for a first offense under the league's revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023," the SEC stated. "The policy states that 'institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.'"
The SEC imposes a $100,000 first offense fine, a $250,000 second offense fine and a $500,000 fine for third and subsequent offenses in relation to fans storming the field.