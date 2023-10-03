11-Year-Old Football Player Arrested For Shooting 13-Year-Old Teammates

An 11-year-old Florida boy was arrested in relation to a shooting incident involving two 13-year-old Pop Warner youth football teammates Monday (October 2) night, NBC News reports.

The 11-year-old was charged with second-degree attempted murder in relation to the incident, which took place at the Northwest Recreation Complex in the city of Apopka, part of the Metropolitan Orlando area, that stemmed from a scuffle during his team's practice.

"That's not good," Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley told reporters via NBC News' Orlando affiliate WESH. "We shouldn't have 11-year-olds that have access to guns and think they can resolve a dispute with a firearm."

Apopka Police were called at around 8:18 p.m. local time and arrived at the scene six minutes later, the department said. The 11-year-old was reported to have been involved in a fight during practice before the incident escalated into the parking lot after practice, according to local officials.

The 11-year-old reportedly got the gun from his mother's vehicle and fire one shot, striking one of the victims in the arm and the other in the torso, according to McKinley. One of the victims remained hospitalized in stable condition while the other had since been released.

"We all thank god nobody was hurt more seriously than what they were," McKinley said via NBC News. "This could have been a very tragic incident."

The gun was reported to be in a box in the suspect's mother's vehicle, but not locked, which will likely result in the woman facing charges for not securing the gun. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which showed the victims running away as the 11-year-old pulled the trigger of the gun.

Mid-Florida Pop Warner officials issued a statement to NBC News claiming they were "saddened by the frightening incident" and attempting to "better understand the circumstances surrounding" the incident.