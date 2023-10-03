Congressman Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside DC Apartment

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint during an incident involving three assailants that took place outside his apartment in Washington, D.C., his office confirmed to the New York Post late Monday (October 2) night.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, three armed assailants approached the congressman and stole his vehicle,” Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg said in a statement to the newspaper. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the congressman’s vehicle.”

Cuellar, 68, was reportedly unharmed during the incident, which took place in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. at around 9:32 p.m. on Monday, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. An alert sent out by the D.C. Metro Police Department advised residents that police were searching for “three black males wearing all black clothing” reported to be driving Cuellar's white Honda, which had a license plate registered in Texas.

Residents were warned to "not take action," rather call 911 if the vehicle or suspects were spotted. Capitol Police told the New York Post that the incident was being investigated by both D.C. Metro Police and U.S. Capitol Police investigators.

“Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects,” a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson said.