Georgia City Named Among The Best Foodie Cities In America

If you're a self-described foodie, you likely enjoy searching out and trying new restaurants to sample the best of what a city has to offer. Fortunately, folks in Georgia don't have to travel too far to visit one of the best foodie destinations in America — it's already here!

WalletHub analyzed over 180 cities around the U.S. to determine which are the best foodie cities and which could use some improvement. While three Georgia cities made the list, only one ranked among the best in the country:

No. 12: Atlanta

No. 164: Columbus

No. 173: Augusta

Georgia's capital city may have ranked low on affordability, coming in at No. 135, but it narrowly missed the top 10 in terms of diversity, accessibility and quality of the food scene. Columbus and Augusta, on the other hand, placed near the bottom of the list, with the former having some of the fewest coffee shops per capita in the country and the latter with some of the fewest craft breweries and wineries per capita.

These are the Top 10 foodies cities in America:

Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Sacramento, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Tampa, Florida San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities around the U.S. across two key factors: "affordability" and "diversity, accessibility & quality." These factors were then evaluated using 28 relevant metrics, including cost of groceries, sales tax, restaurant meal cost, restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, food freshness, grocery stores per capita, food festivals per capita and many more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub.com to see more of the best foodie cities in the country.