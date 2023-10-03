John Legend Shocked By Lookalike Contestant On 'The Voice'

"What's up, twin?" Talakai joked into his mic. Legend, still shocked by how much the contestant looked like him, added, "On the internet, a lot of times people will send me pictures of people that they think look like me. Most of the time, I’m like, ‘Not really.’ Then I turn around and look at you and we have the same haircut. I’m like, ‘He really, legitimately looks like me.’”

This wasn't news for Talakai though. "Every day at work, I get it. In school, they used to sing 'Ordinary People' down the hallway all the time," he said. Legend responded, “I’m sorry I’ve been haunting you. But now you’re on The Voice and I would love to have you on Team Legend.” Talakai of course ended up choosing Team Legend but Reba made sure to let him know how much she enjoyed his audition. "I’ll tell you: I absolutely love your voice, your range. I know I don’t have a chance against John. I just wanted to come out and watch you. I'm already a huge fan, so welcome to The Voice.”

New episodes of The Voice air every Monday on NBC.