Niall Horan Shares Hilarious Story About Meeting Kim Kardashian

"Kim brought North and this is how Kim introduced North to me," he said before switching to an American accent to impersonate Kim. "North, this is the guy that sings from your toothbrush." The audience and judges erupted into laughter. "You guys had singing toothbrushes?" Legend asked and the contestant on stage added, "I had one too."

After the moment was posted to TikTok, fans took to the comments to reveal that they all owned One Direction singing toothbrushes as well. "I have that toothbrush in my memory bin," one fan commented. "Man that merch from 2010-2012 was wild," another joked. "They used to put their faces on literally anything but we still bought it."

You can catch Niall on The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. You can also catch Kim Kardashian on your television screens as she stars in the new American Horror Story: Delicate every Wednesday at 10:00 P.M. ET and next day on Hulu.