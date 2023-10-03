Kenny Pickett's Injury Diagnosis Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a "bone bruise" in his knee but will be able to have "some level of participation" in practice on Wednesday (October 4), according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

"He's got what can be described as a bone bruise," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (October 3) via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He's scheduled to participate in some level of participation tomorrow, and then proceed from there. Obviously, his functionality and comfort will be the guide tomorrow. The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. Then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor in his availability.

"The quarterback is no different than any other position. Young players, they need the in-helmet perspective on preparation. He knows and understands that. He's prepared to practice tomorrow. Again, we'll let tomorrow be our guide. In terms of how we move forward with that understanding."