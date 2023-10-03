Kenny Pickett's Injury Diagnosis Determined
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a "bone bruise" in his knee but will be able to have "some level of participation" in practice on Wednesday (October 4), according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
"He's got what can be described as a bone bruise," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (October 3) via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He's scheduled to participate in some level of participation tomorrow, and then proceed from there. Obviously, his functionality and comfort will be the guide tomorrow. The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. Then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor in his availability.
"The quarterback is no different than any other position. Young players, they need the in-helmet perspective on preparation. He knows and understands that. He's prepared to practice tomorrow. Again, we'll let tomorrow be our guide. In terms of how we move forward with that understanding."
Pickett was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's (October 1) 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans due to an apparent knee injury, which caused concern among the Steelers fans. The former University of Pittsburgh standout was reported to have suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain, which could rule him out for 4-6 weeks, though not a potential season-ending injury as initially as initially feared, Rapoport and NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo reported.
Pickett finished the game with 114 yards and one interception on 15 of 23 passing. Veteran former starter Mitch Trubisky -- who re-signed with the team this past offseason despite being benched in 2022 -- threw for 18 yards on 3 of 5 passing in Pickett's absence.