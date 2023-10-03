The 50-year-old artist went to a hospital in Los Angeles after he coughed up large amounts of blood. After the news of Krayzie Bone's condition broke online, numerous artists and fans rushed to send the rapper their prayers and well wishes. DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia was completely shocked by the news since he was just with Krayzie in the studio putting in work on their long-awaited joint album. While Bizzy Bone and others prayed for a miracle, Layzie Bone offered up a statement on behalf of the Cleveland-based rap group.



"In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy," Layzie wrote in an Instagram post last week. "Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.



As of this report, no other official statement about Krayzie Bone's condition has been made by his family or fellow group members. We hope Krayzie Bone makes a full recovery.

