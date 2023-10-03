North Carolina Towns Named Among America's Best For Fall Foliage

Fall is officially here! A season of nostalgia and comfort, cooler temperatures and spooky movies, and of course the highly-anticipated time when leaves change colors into vivid oranges, yellows and reds. While many people flock to the Northeast to drive through states like Vermont and Delaware to watch the leaves on trees lining the roadway change, there are plenty of less-traveled towns across the country also offering spectacular views of the fall foliage.

Country Living released its list of the 55 best fall towns in the U.S. to see the leaves change, with picks stretching across the country from California to Maine. As to be expected, several of the cities on the list can be found in the Northeast; however two cities in North Carolina also snagged a place on the list for their beautiful autumnal scenery.

Cherokee and Weaverville, both located in western North Carolina near gorgeous mountains and forests, are among the best spots in the country to see leaves changing colors this fall. According to the site:

Cherokee

"This charming town will take you straight into the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway, but make sure you spend ample time in the southern locale itself for its rich Native American culture."

Weaverville

"Just minutes from Asheville and off of Blue Ridge Parkway, this humble town provides the perfect leaf-viewing getaway with breathtaking views of Great Smoky Mountain National Park."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see more of the best towns to see stunning seasonal foliage this fall.