Ohio Cities Named Among The Best Foodie Cities In America

If you're a self-described foodie, you likely enjoy searching out and trying new restaurants to sample the best of what a city has to offer. Fortunately, folks in Ohio don't have to travel too far to visit one of the best foodie destinations in America — it's already here!

WalletHub analyzed over 180 cities around the U.S. to determine which are the best foodie cities and which could use some improvement. While five Ohio cities made the list, only three ranked in top half of the list:

No. 25: Cincinnati

No. 54: Cleveland

No. 55: Columbus

No. 112: Toledo

No. 136: Akron

While Cleveland and Columbus placed in top half of the list, Cincinnati came in at No. 25 overall, with high marks in diversity, accessibility and quality of the food scene. The city even ties for first for the most gourmet specialty-food stores per capita alongside St. Louis, Honolulu and Orlando.

These are the Top 10 foodies cities in America:

Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Sacramento, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Tampa, Florida San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities around the U.S. across two key factors: "affordability" and "diversity, accessibility & quality." These factors were then evaluated using 28 relevant metrics, including cost of groceries, sales tax, restaurant meal cost, restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, food freshness, grocery stores per capita, food festivals per capita and many more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub.com to see more of the best foodie cities in the country.