Always Flush The Toilet In A Hotel Room When You First Walk In - Here's Why

By Dave Basner

October 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you first walk into a hotel room, you might go to the window to see the view, or sit on the bed to feel how comfortable it is, but what you should be doing before any of that is going in the bathroom and flushing the toilet.

Housekeeping likely has been in there, so the worry isn't that the previous guests left something in the toilet, instead it is about another unpleasant surprise. According to Metro, British travel agency eShores collected tips from hotel staff members and quite a few recommended flushing, explaining how the bowls, especially in warmer locations, make for the perfect hiding spots for spiders and insects. An early flush could prevent you from having something crawl on you as you use the toilet.

Among the other helpful tips - making sure you check and clean anything in the room that isn't sealed, especially the coffee pot. Apparently, it isn't often given a deep cleaning by housekeeping and there have been instances of people putting unsanitary items, and body fluids, in it. The same can be true of minibars, where one hotel worker explained a guest once urinated into a bottle from the mini bar, put the cap back on and returned it to the bar, only to have the next guest discover it as they went for a drink.

One other piece of advice is to not check in late. Receptionists revealed that many hotels, especially the budget ones, overbook rooms to maximize their profits since they assume some guests won't wind up showing. If everyone does check in and you are the last one, they won't have any rooms left and will move you to a different hotel nearby. They'll cover the cost to get you there, but you might not be thrilled with the change.

You can see more tips from eShores at Metro.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.