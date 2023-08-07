Here's Why You Should Never Leave Your Toothbrush Out In A Hotel Bathroom

With the potential for so many things to go wrong, traveling can be really frustrating at times, but it is important to never take it out on others, especially those working at the hotel where you are staying. For one thing, it isn't nice, but potentially more importantly, hotel workers have ways to secretly get their revenge on you if you are rude to them. It's something a former hotel manager has revealed on TikTok.

Melissa Hanks, who uses her account to give travelers tips about staying in hotels, explained in a recent video why guests should avoid leaving their toothbrushes out in the bathroom. She stated, "When turning your room while you're staying in a hotel, I have heard of housekeepers who clean certain areas in bathrooms [using a guest's toothbrush] that you don't want to have near your mouth." Clearly she is saying that annoyed housekeepers might use the toothbrush to clean the toilet. Melissa suggests guests keep it packed away to "avoid any situation like this."

Hanks did note in her caption that she while has heard of this happening, she has "personally never seen it" and that "it is definitely NOT okay to do this." She also states in the video that if she found out that someone who worked for her did this, she would fire them.