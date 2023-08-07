Here's Why You Should Never Leave Your Toothbrush Out In A Hotel Bathroom
By Dave Basner
August 7, 2023
With the potential for so many things to go wrong, traveling can be really frustrating at times, but it is important to never take it out on others, especially those working at the hotel where you are staying. For one thing, it isn't nice, but potentially more importantly, hotel workers have ways to secretly get their revenge on you if you are rude to them. It's something a former hotel manager has revealed on TikTok.
Melissa Hanks, who uses her account to give travelers tips about staying in hotels, explained in a recent video why guests should avoid leaving their toothbrushes out in the bathroom. She stated, "When turning your room while you're staying in a hotel, I have heard of housekeepers who clean certain areas in bathrooms [using a guest's toothbrush] that you don't want to have near your mouth." Clearly she is saying that annoyed housekeepers might use the toothbrush to clean the toilet. Melissa suggests guests keep it packed away to "avoid any situation like this."
Hanks did note in her caption that she while has heard of this happening, she has "personally never seen it" and that "it is definitely NOT okay to do this." She also states in the video that if she found out that someone who worked for her did this, she would fire them.
@melly_creations
Replying to @tee..lex I have heard that this happens. I have personally never seen it. It is definitely NOT okay to do this. #hotels #hotelstaff #advice
Commenters were pretty disturbed by the story, with one saying, "In all my years of travel, I never once thought about this, Thank you," and another writing, "Oh my gosh, yuck! Thanks for sharing this." Some people shared how they never let housekeepers in the room for the duration of their stay because they are afraid of these types of incidents.
In other videos, Melissa advises how guests can make housekeepers' jobs easier, suggesting they never "leave garbage scattered around the room" and that they put all used towels in one place so it's easier for housekeepers to collect them. Hanks also asks that guests tell the front desk when they check out so the housekeeping staff knows the room is empty and can "get it clean and maybe get to go home sooner for the day." Finally, she recommends leaving a tip for them if the room was clean.
You can see more of Melissa's helpful tips by following her on TikTok.