You Should Always Leave A Shoe In Your Hotel Room's Safe - Here's Why

Among the amenities offered in most hotels are room safes, but if you've ever stashed your passport or money or other valuables in one, you've likely experienced that pang of dear that comes when you think about possibly checking out and forgetting to grab those important items out of the safe. Well one expert traveler - a flight attendant - has a tip that will ensure that will never happen to you.

Her name is Esther and she works for Dutch airline KLM, but is best known for her TikTok account, where she shares helpful travel hacks, including one in particular that Esther describes as a "game-changer" - putting a shoe in your hotel room's safe. In the video, the flight attendant explained, "Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel or shoe in it and you won't forget it!" It's a pretty ingenious solution because your footwear is an essential part of your daily attire, which means you can't forget a shoe, and that means you won't forget anything else in the safe with it. The trick also works with any other important part of your wardrobe that's used daily like your coat or your belt.