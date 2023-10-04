Chargers Trading Cornerback J.C. Jackson To Familiar Team: Report

The Chargers will reportedly pay the majority of the $12 million guaranteed salary owed to Jackson, 27, in order "to facilitate the deal," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March 2022 after the Patriots allowed him to test free agency, rather than give him a franchise tag. The former Maryland standout signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl LIII, as well as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

The reported trade comes one week after an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson in Attleboro, Massachusetts, stemming from a criminal speeding incident that took place during his tenure with the Patriots in 2021. The cornerback reportedly missed his probation violating hearing in Attleboro last Friday (September 22), leading to the warrant being issued.

Jackson was ordered and failed to complete the "Brains At Risk" program and never paid a $600 fine prior to Friday's deadline in adherence to his conviction. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 3 road win against the Minnesota Vikings on September 24.