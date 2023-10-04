Paramore Recruit Big Name Features For 'This Is Why' Remix Album

By Katrina Nattress

October 4, 2023

After some mysterious teasing last week, Paramore announced a companion to their latest album This Is Why, which will feature remixed, reimagined and re-written songs, as well as collaborations with some indie powerhouses including Foals, The Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Wet Leg, Domi & JD Beck, Remi Wolf, Bartees Strange, Romy, Claud and Julien Baker.

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” Paramore wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

Re: This Is Why is slated for an October 6 release. Check out the full tracklist below.

Re: This Is Why Tracklist

1. This Is Why (Re: Foals)

2. ‘The News (Re:The Linda Lindas)’

3. ‘Running Out Of Time (Re:Panda Bear)’

4. ‘Running Out Of Time (Re:Zane Lowe)’

5. ‘C’est Comme Ça (Re: Wet Leg)’

6. ‘Big Man, Little Dignity (Re: Domi & JD Beck)’

7. ‘You First (Re:Remi Wolf)’

8. ‘Figure 8 (Re: Bartees Strange)’

9. ‘Liar (Re: Romy)’

10. ‘Crave (Re: Claud)’

11. ‘Thick Skull (Re: Julien Baker)’

12. ‘Sanity (demo)’

Paramore
