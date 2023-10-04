P!NK Shares Sunny Snap From Beach After Canceling Show Amid Illness

P!NK is "ready" to perform again after taking some time to recover after canceling a recent concert due to health concerns.

The TRUSTFALL singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 3) to share a relaxing video of a trip to a San Diego beach, with seagulls walking along the sand as the waves calmly crashed along the shore, per People. She also shared a grinning selfie from the beach and let fans know that she is ready to return.

"Learned some new material this morning...... ready for y'all," the Grammy Award winner captioned her post, alongside the hashtags "healed" and "heaven."