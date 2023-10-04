P!NK Shares Sunny Snap From Beach After Canceling Show Amid Illness
By Sarah Tate
October 4, 2023
P!NK is "ready" to perform again after taking some time to recover after canceling a recent concert due to health concerns.
The TRUSTFALL singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 3) to share a relaxing video of a trip to a San Diego beach, with seagulls walking along the sand as the waves calmly crashed along the shore, per People. She also shared a grinning selfie from the beach and let fans know that she is ready to return.
"Learned some new material this morning...... ready for y'all," the Grammy Award winner captioned her post, alongside the hashtags "healed" and "heaven."
P!NK was forced to postpone a show in Texas on September 26 after being diagnosed with a severe sinus infection and shared her disappoint with fans in a heartfelt post on social media.
"I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," she said at the time. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."
She added that she was "so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention. Sending you all love."
Fortunately, fans weren't left in the dark about the new concert date, with P!NK assuring fans that the new show was already scheduled for November 26.