P!NK hit back at a troll's hateful birthday message on Twitter and used it to teach her daughter an important lesson about navigating social media. On Friday, September 8th, the singer celebrated her 44th birthday and one troll decided to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a photo of Suzy Eddie Izzard on the red carpet, intending to hurt both the British comedian and P!nk.

This is far from P!nk's first rodeo though, and she took to Twitter to slam the troll for their silly birthday message. "Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post," she wrote, referring to her daughter Willow Sage Heart. "I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one."