University Of New Mexico’s New Ambassador Is A Hot Air Balloon

The most unique school "ambassador" of all time might have just been crowned.

The University of New Mexico proudly introduced its very own hot air balloon, the "Cherry on Top," as a thrilling addition to campus life in anticipation of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

University officials expressed their enthusiasm, emphasizing that this venture had been a long-awaited dream. UNM collaborated with Rainbow Ryders, a business owned by alumni, to make this dream a reality. They sealed the partnership through a corporate sponsorship, resulting in the acquisition of the balloon.

Though the balloon has already graced the ground on campus, it's destined to ascend to the skies during this year's Balloon Fiesta, representing the university on an international stage.

The striking cherry red and turquoise balloon won't be confined to the Balloon Fiesta alone; the university intends to use it year-round.

UNM President Garnett Stokes envisions it becoming a symbol of the institution, enhancing its visibility and potentially attracting more students to enroll. This vibrant addition not only enriches the campus but also propels UNM's presence in the wider world.

Stokes said, “This will be everywhere for people to see and for people to recognize the University of New Mexico.”