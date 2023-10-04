Update On Cooper Kupp's Injury Status, Possible Return Timetable

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp "was designated to return to practice" on Wednesday (October 4), the team announced on its social media account.

Kupp, 30, is reportedly "pushing to play" in Sunday's (October 8) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, league sources with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed. The better news, I'm told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared," Russini wrote on her X account Wednesday.