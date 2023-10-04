Update On Cooper Kupp's Injury Status, Possible Return Timetable
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2023
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp "was designated to return to practice" on Wednesday (October 4), the team announced on its social media account.
Kupp, 30, is reportedly "pushing to play" in Sunday's (October 8) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, league sources with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed. The better news, I'm told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared," Russini wrote on her X account Wednesday.
Kupp was placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, which ruled him inactive for the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. The injury wasn't, however, as serious as the Rams initially feared and the team will now have 21 days to decide when to activate him to its 53-man roster upon designating him for a return to practice on Wednesday.
Kupp was limited to just nine games before suffering a high ankle sprain, which required season-ending surgery, in 2022, finishing the year with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. The former Eastern Washington standout was coming off a career season in 2021 in which he led all NFL players in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) -- the first player to do so since Steve Smith Sr. of the Carolina Panthers in 2005 -- and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.