Georgia City Named The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

You may have seen our coverage of the most expensive place to live in Georgia, but what about the cities that are a little easier on the wallet?

Property Club looked at the affordable cities in Georgia, a state the site says has "beautiful landscape, affordable cost of living, and classic southern hospitality" and is "becoming one of the hottest destinations in the country," and compiled a list of the cheapest places in the state to call home.

According to the site, the cheapest place to live in Georgia is Americus, a small city about 60 miles southeast of Columbus with a population around 16,000. The median home price is $112,500, while the the average rent is $751. Here's what the site had to say:

"The cheapest place to live in Georgia is Americus, a small town of 16,230 people that has a big presence. Located in Georgia's southwestern quadrant, Americus is home to some of the best history, culture, and education in the state. Georgia Southwestern University and South Georgia Technical College are located here, bringing a youthful spirit to its streets. In the city center, residents can find beautiful historical architecture, local theaters, boutiques, restaurants, and more. Because median home prices in this area stay around $112k, Americus is a great spot for homebuyers who want cheap land with big potential."

These are the 10 cheapest places to live in Georgia:

Americus Macon Cordele Columbus Valdosta Augusta Warner Robins Perry Savannah Athens

Check out the full list at propertyclub.nyc to see more about the cheapest places to live in Georgia.