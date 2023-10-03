Georgia City Named One Of The Best Small Cities In America

A popular city in Georgia has been recognized as being one of the best small cities in the entire country.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or islands. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best small cities in the country, including one spot in the Peach State: Savannah, ranking No. 5 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of 'grammable views. Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages and ornate architecture, or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book in advance to nab a room at the Gastonian, a historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park. And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, an elegantly reborn former Greyhound Bus depot, where James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey serves elevated takes on Southern classics, like foie gras and grits and tempura-fried catfish."

These are Condé Nast Traveler readers' picks for the best small cities in the country:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico Alexandria, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Aspen, Colorado St. Augustine, Florida Pensacola, Florida Annapolis, Maryland Sedona, Arizona

Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list to read up on the best big and small cities in America.