New York Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of New York is at 375° Chicken ‘n Fries located in New York City. 375° Chicken ‘n Fries is known for topping their loaded fries with onion and bacon and triple cooking the fries!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"Named for the street where this popular fried chicken joint is located, the Ludlow fries at 375° Chicken ‘n Fries are a real customer favorite. Nothing is held back here. The fries are well and truly loaded up with Cheddar sauce, sriracha and chipotle mayonnaise, salsa, jalapeños, fried onions, and bacon. The fries themselves are cooked three times, so they’re fluffy inside and wonderfully crisp on the outside."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.