North Carolina City Named The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

You may have seen our coverage of the most expensive place to live in North Carolina, but what about the cities that are a little easier on the wallet?

Property Club looked at the affordable cities in North Carolina, a state the site says is a "wonderful place to live" with "a mild climate, friendly atmosphere, stunning beaches, and beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains," and compiled a list of the cheapest places in the state to call home.

According to the site, the cheapest place to live in North Carolina is Hamlet, a small city in the south central region of the state with a population around 6,000. The median home price is $106,615 and the average rent is $495. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located roughly 45 minutes from Fort Bragg, this small town is great for retirees and anyone interested in a slow-paced lifestyle. While it lacks the amenities of the big city, Hamlet is central to some of North Carolina's best beaches and mountain ranges, making it an excellent option for a peaceful getaway. With home prices averaging close to $107k and rental rates averaging around $425 for a 1-bedroom living space, Hamlet is the best place for affordable living in the entire state."

These are the 10 cheapest places to live in North Carolina:

Hamlet Eden Tarboro Fayetteville Asheboro Thomasville Greenville Burlington Lexington Greensboro

Check out the full list at propertyclub.nyc to see more about the cheapest places to live in North Carolina.