Ohio Bakery Has The Best Pie In The Entire State

The beauty of a pie is that it can come in many different flavors, from cool desserts like key lime and banana cream to regional or holiday favorites like peach and pecan or even an American classic like apple pie. LoveFood found the best pies in the country, compiling a list of the top slice in each state based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.

According to the list, the best pie in all of Ohio is the buckeye pie at Mama Jo Homestyle Pies in Amherst. With a bakery name like that, you can assume that you'll find incredible pies just like your granny used to make — and you'd be right! This bakery is a third-generation family-owned business that has been selling fresh baked pies since 1993. Mama Jo Homestyle Pies is located in Amherst Plaza at 1969 Cooper Park Road.

Here's what the site had to say:

"If you're a fan [of] Ohio's buckeye candies, you'll love this pie, which is essentially a bigger version of the much-loved treat. Rich chocolate and peanut butter mousse combine to create a cream pie that's the ultimate indulgence for anyone with a sweet tooth. You'll find the buckeye pie at Mama Jo Homestyle Pies in Amherst."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best pies in the country.