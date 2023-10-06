2 South Carolina Destinations Named The Best Islands To Visit In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

October 6, 2023

Photo: Pierre-Yves Babelon/Moment/Getty Images

Two destinations in South Carolina are among the best islands in the U.S. to visit in 2023.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or small cities, the latter of which also includes two popular spots in South Carolina. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best islands to visit and two destinations in the Palmetto State claimed the top two spots.

Hilton Head Island and Kiawah Island ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among the best islands to visit in the U.S., joining other beautiful locales in places like Florida, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

These are the top 15 islands in the U.S. to visit:

  1. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  2. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  3. Amelia Island, Florida
  4. Maui, Hawaii
  5. Nantucket, Massachusetts
  6. Sanibel Island, Florida
  7. Oahu, Hawaii
  8. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  9. Kauai, Hawaii
  10. Big Island, Hawaii
  11. Block Island, Rhode Island
  12. Marco Island, Florida
  13. Lanai, Hawaii
  14. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  15. Key West, Florida

Check out the full list at cntraveler.com to see more of the best islands to visit in 2023. The site also included rankings for the best islands in Europe, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, the Indian Ocean and more.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.