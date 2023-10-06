2 South Carolina Destinations Named The Best Islands To Visit In The U.S.

Two destinations in South Carolina are among the best islands in the U.S. to visit in 2023.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or small cities, the latter of which also includes two popular spots in South Carolina. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best islands to visit and two destinations in the Palmetto State claimed the top two spots.

Hilton Head Island and Kiawah Island ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among the best islands to visit in the U.S., joining other beautiful locales in places like Florida, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

These are the top 15 islands in the U.S. to visit:

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Kiawah Island, South Carolina Amelia Island, Florida Maui, Hawaii Nantucket, Massachusetts Sanibel Island, Florida Oahu, Hawaii Mackinac Island, Michigan Kauai, Hawaii Big Island, Hawaii Block Island, Rhode Island Marco Island, Florida Lanai, Hawaii Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts Key West, Florida

Check out the full list at cntraveler.com to see more of the best islands to visit in 2023. The site also included rankings for the best islands in Europe, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, the Indian Ocean and more.