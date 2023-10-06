Britney Spears' Estranged Father 'Severely Ill' In Hospital

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears' estranged father, Jamie Spears, has been hospitalized and is battling a serious infection, according to Page Six. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source told the outlet on Thursday night (October 5th). “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Another insider told the outlet that Jamie is "severely ill" and was hospitalized "several months ago." In August, TMZ reported that he was dealing with complications from a knee replacement he underwent in the mid-2000s. Sources added that he had "lost more than 25 pounds" and looked "extremely thin" as he went "in and out" of medical care.

In September 2021, Jamie was revealed as Britney's conservator and the pop star told the public that he had been "abusive" while controlling her personal, medical, and financial decisions. Shortly after, a judge in Los Angeles terminated the pop icon's conservatorship after 13 years. In October of 2022, Spears shared a scathing post about her father and her family for going "along with it and treat me like a f–king dog." She also opened up about some of the verbal abuse she received from her father.

“He was never a father to me because he was always drunk !!!” Britney wrote at the time. “The reason I’m talking about this is because I know I try to present myself as being perfect and pretty … but it’s because I know what it feels like to feel ugly and scared !!!" She added that she prays “to f–king god you get just 5 minutes of the pain I felt” and that he “burn[s] in hell you sorry son of a bitch !!!"

