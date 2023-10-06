Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2023
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play in Sunday's (October 8) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday (October 6) via the Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cooper Kupp is playing against the Eagles," Russini wrote on her X account.
Kupp, 30, who hasn't played since November 2022, "was designated to return to practice" for the first time on Wednesday (October 4), the team announced at the time. The wide receiver was reportedly "pushing to play" in Sunday's game, league sources with knowledge of the situation told Russini prior to McVay's announcement.
"WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed. The better news, I'm told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared," Russini wrote on her X account Wednesday.
Kupp was placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, which ruled him inactive for the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. The injury wasn't, however, as serious as the Rams initially feared and the team will now have 21 days to decide when to activate him to its 53-man roster upon designating him for a return to practice on Wednesday.
Kupp was limited to just nine games before suffering a high ankle sprain, which required season-ending surgery, in 2022, finishing the year with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. The former Eastern Washington standout was coming off a career season in 2021 in which he led all NFL players in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) -- the first player to do so since Steve Smith Sr. of the Carolina Panthers in 2005 -- and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.