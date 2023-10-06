Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play in Sunday's (October 8) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday (October 6) via the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cooper Kupp is playing against the Eagles," Russini wrote on her X account.

Kupp, 30, who hasn't played since November 2022, "was designated to return to practice" for the first time on Wednesday (October 4), the team announced at the time. The wide receiver was reportedly "pushing to play" in Sunday's game, league sources with knowledge of the situation told Russini prior to McVay's announcement.