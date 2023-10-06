Giant Tortoises Are On The Loose In Texas

Tortoise trouble hit a Houston neighborhood when Harris County Precinct 4 deputies embarked on an unexpected "TURTLE RESCUE!"

On Monday, the police officers encountered a massive tortoise roaming the area. Social media shared images of two deputies hoisting the hefty reptile into their vehicle.

Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, “Constable Deputies rescued a tortoise after it was observed speeding in a local neighborhood.”

Those who followed the story celebrated the tortoise being saved instead of succumbing to a less favorable outcome out in the wild.

The sprinting tortoise found refuge at the Houston Interactive Aquarium, joyfully mingling with fellow tortoises.

The manager, David, confirmed the tortoise's excellent health, identifying it as an African spurred tortoise, also known as a sulcata tortoise, an endangered species native to the Sahara Desert.

Sulcata tortoises, the largest mainland species, are popular pets in the U.S., known to reach impressive sizes of over 30 inches and 100 pounds. The Houston escapee, weighing around 100 pounds, is likely to return to its owner.

This incident marked the third recent rescue of sulcata tortoises in Texas, emphasizing their burrowing nature.

David explained how they dig deep burrows, even pushing through fences if not securely contained. These underground dens provide cooler retreats during the heat of the day, a natural behavior characteristic of these remarkable reptiles.