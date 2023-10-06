What Those Red Lines You See Painted On The Ground Mean

If you ever look down at the street, you might see anything from a manhole, to roadkill, to a pothole, and of course you'll notice the double yellow lines in the middle of the road and maybe even some white lines on the sides of it, but sometimes you might also notice other colored lines that have been spray-painted on the street or sidewalk. Often times, they are ignored, but if those lines are red, much like signs and traffic lights that are that color, you should be paying close attention when you see them.

That's because the red signifies that there are important, and potentially dangerous, electric power lines, cables or conduits located nearby. The lines are typically painted on a road before a project begins to ensure that anyone digging or working in the area is careful of the conduits, to not cause any injuries or damage. It doesn't just apply to construction workers though - anyone in the the area should be mindful and approach with caution since electrical work is likely happening or about to occur.

The red color is actually just one of a handful set up as part of the American National Standard for Safety Colors, which was originally mandated by the American Public Works Association. As for what other colors mean, orange signifies telecommunication, alarm or signal cables, yellow is for natural gas, oil, steam, petroleum or other flammable materials, green marks off sewers and drains, blue is for potable water, purple is for reclaimed water or irrigation lines, pink is for surveys or unknown facilities, and white is for proposed excavation limits or routes. Occasionally, small flags are used alongside the painted lines as well.

Keep an eye out for the lines and remember if they are red, just be aware of your surroundings.