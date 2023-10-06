Historic Eatery Named Colorado's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day but also one of the more popular times to dine. Nobody does breakfast justice like diners, though. These restaurants are known for serving up stacks of pancakes, hearty omelets, and nearly endless cups of coffee. While they have other popular dishes, it's the early-morning eats that endear people.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's top diner that's serving delicious breakfast. Writers scoured through reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Sam’s No. 3 was named Colorado's best diner for breakfast! Here's why writers are showing this restaurant some love:

"The downtown branch of this iconic Denver diner dates all the way back to 1927. The menu is long and full of options, covering everything from smothered burritos to eggs Benedict, omelets, and surprisingly good plant-based chorizo. It’s always buzzy and full of people, but the service is fast, and the servings are huge. Cocktails are served all day too."